Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Marchand scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Marchand has been among the Bruins' steadiest forwards in December with six goals and four assists during his nine-game point streak. The winger is up to 14 goals, 13 helpers, 102 shots on net, 34 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 35 appearances. Marchand's offense alone makes him a reliable fantasy forward, and his more abrasive tendencies can help in formats that count hits and PIM.

Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins
