Brad Marchand News: Finally nets first goal of season

Marchand scored at 2:26 of overtime Saturday to give Boston a 4-3 victory over Toronto on Saturday. He also put up an assist in the game.

David Pastrnak intercepted an errant pass by Auston Matthews to create a 2-on-1 with Marchand, who got stopped by Anthony Stolarz before shoveling in the rebound. Marchand earned his first goal and first multi-point effort of the season. He has five helpers and 23 shots in nine games this campaign. The chirpy 36-year-old is coming off two consecutive 67-point seasons, and there are whispers this sluggish start may be the beginning of an age-related decline. However, Marchand has been painfully unlucky with a 4.3 shooting percentage, well below his 15.2 career mark. He should be able to heat up offensively.