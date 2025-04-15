Brad Marchand News: Gets goal after taking rest day
Marchand (rest) scored his team's only goal in a 5-1 loss to cross-state rival Florida on Tuesday.
Marchand finished a 2-on-1 rush with a wrist shot that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy low on the glove side early in the second period; it pushed the kitties up 4-1. He missed Monday's loss to the Rangers for maintenance, along with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Marchand will ready and rested for the postseason which starts this coming weekend.
