Brad Marchand News: Gets goal after taking rest day

Marchand (rest) scored his team's only goal in a 5-1 loss to cross-state rival Florida on Tuesday.

Marchand finished a 2-on-1 rush with a wrist shot that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy low on the glove side early in the second period; it pushed the kitties up 4-1. He missed Monday's loss to the Rangers for maintenance, along with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Marchand will ready and rested for the postseason which starts this coming weekend.