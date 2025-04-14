Fantasy Hockey
Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: Getting night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Marchand will be a healthy scratch against the Rangers on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Marchand will join linemates Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen in the press box as healthy scratches. The Panthers are ending the season with a back-to-back and have been resting players already. It's not clear if the trio will be back against the Lightning on Tuesday or if they will sit out until the start of the postseason.

Brad Marchand
Florida Panthers
