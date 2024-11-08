Fantasy Hockey
Brad Marchand News: Nets game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Marchand scored a goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Marchand prevented a total collapse for the Bruins, who blew a two-goal lead in the third period. The winger has started well in November with two goals and two assists over four contests this month. The 36-year-old is up to four goals (two game-winners), seven assists, 45 shots on net, 18 PIM, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances in a top-six role.

Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins
