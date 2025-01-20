Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: One of each in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Marchand generated one goal and one assist in a 6-3 win against the Sharks on Monday.

Marchand had the secondary helper on the first of Charlie Coyle's two third-period goals before scoring one of Boston's two empty-netters. The 36-year-old Marchand has two goals and three helpers in his last five outings. He has registered 17 goals and 37 points through 48 appearances this campaign.

Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now