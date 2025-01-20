Brad Marchand News: One of each in Monday's win
Marchand generated one goal and one assist in a 6-3 win against the Sharks on Monday.
Marchand had the secondary helper on the first of Charlie Coyle's two third-period goals before scoring one of Boston's two empty-netters. The 36-year-old Marchand has two goals and three helpers in his last five outings. He has registered 17 goals and 37 points through 48 appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now