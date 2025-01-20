Brad Marchand News: One of each in Monday's win

Marchand generated one goal and one assist in a 6-3 win against the Sharks on Monday.

Marchand had the secondary helper on the first of Charlie Coyle's two third-period goals before scoring one of Boston's two empty-netters. The 36-year-old Marchand has two goals and three helpers in his last five outings. He has registered 17 goals and 37 points through 48 appearances this campaign.