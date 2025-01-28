Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: Points in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Marchand scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Buffalo.

Marchand has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist), and he has 39 points, including 18 goals, in 52 games. While his scoring is down a touch, Marchand is still firing a load of pucks (150), and he's on pace for his 10th consecutive 60-plus point season. There's plenty of value in redraft formats for a winger with that kind of production.

Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now