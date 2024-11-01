Brad Marchand News: Scores power-play goal in loss

Marchand scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Marchand has three points over his last three games, but he's one of a few Bruins who are being productive on offense. The 36-year-old is at seven points, 29 shots on net, 12 PIM, seven hits and a minus-6 rating through 11 appearances. Boston has started 4-6-1, and while Marchand continues to play a prominent role, his overall numbers may take a hit if the team's performance doesn't improve.