Brad Marchand News: Sets up game-winner in debut

Marchand registered an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over Utah.

Marchand returned from an 11-game absence, during which he was traded to the Panthers from the Bruins. The 36-year-old logged 16:30 of ice time in his Florida debut, and it ended with him setting up Sam Bennett on the game-winning goal. He'll likely be able to see a smaller role with the Panthers given the depth of his new team's offense. Marchand has 48 points, 179 shots on net, 68 hits, 62 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 62 appearances this season.