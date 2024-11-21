Fantasy Hockey
Brad Marchand News: Snaps slump with power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Marchand notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 1-0 win over Utah.

Marchand had gone three games without a point prior to Thursday. The 36-year-old winger has earned 14 points over 21 contests this season, and six of those points have come with the man advantage despite the Bruins' last-place conversion rate of 11.9 percent. He's also contributed 63 shots on net, 18 PIM and 15 hits while filling a top-six role. Marchand could continue to struggle on offense as the Bruins try to work out of an early funk.

