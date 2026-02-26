Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: Twice lucky in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Marchand scored twice Thursday in a 5-1 win over Toronto.

He opened the scoring on a turnover in the Leafs' zone, and he had an empty-net goal in the third to push the score to 4-1. Marchand has 27 goals this season and that ties a franchise record with Jaromir Jagr (2015-16) for the most in a season for a player aged 37 or older. Marchand is having a renaissance season with the kitties after putting up just 51 points in 71 games last season between Boston and Florida. He already has 52 points and 130 shots in just 47 games.

Brad Marchand
Florida Panthers
