Brad Marchand News: Twice lucky in win
Marchand scored twice Thursday in a 5-1 win over Toronto.
He opened the scoring on a turnover in the Leafs' zone, and he had an empty-net goal in the third to push the score to 4-1. Marchand has 27 goals this season and that ties a franchise record with Jaromir Jagr (2015-16) for the most in a season for a player aged 37 or older. Marchand is having a renaissance season with the kitties after putting up just 51 points in 71 games last season between Boston and Florida. He already has 52 points and 130 shots in just 47 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Marchand See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Players to Worry About for Remainder of 2025-26Yesterday
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice3 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions19 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 521 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 422 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Marchand See More