Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: Two goals including winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Marchand scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Chicago.

The veteran winger's tallies came just over two minutes apart early in the second period, breaking open a 1-1 tie. It's the second multi-goal performance in five games for Marchand, and on the season he's up to 10 goals and 20 points in 28 contests, putting him on pace to potentially secure his first 30-goal campaign since 2021-22.

Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins
