Brad Marchand News: Two helpers in Saturday's win

Marchand notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Both points came in the second period, as Marchand helped set up tallies by Charlie Coyle as well as the eventual game-winner by Pavel Zacha. Marchand has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and over the last nine contests the 36-year-old winger has four goals and nine points.