Brad Marchand News: Two more points in Monday's loss

Marchand notched two assists Monday in the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their second-round series.

With Florida down 4-1 to begin the third period, Marchand sparked a rally that ultimately fell short, helping to set up tallies by Eetu Luostarinen and Uvis Balinskis within the first five minutes of the final frame. It's the second straight multi-point performance by the long-time Bruin, and through six playoff games with the Panthers, Marchand has collected six assists.