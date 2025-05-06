Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brad Marchand headshot

Brad Marchand News: Two more points in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Marchand notched two assists Monday in the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their second-round series.

With Florida down 4-1 to begin the third period, Marchand sparked a rally that ultimately fell short, helping to set up tallies by Eetu Luostarinen and Uvis Balinskis within the first five minutes of the final frame. It's the second straight multi-point performance by the long-time Bruin, and through six playoff games with the Panthers, Marchand has collected six assists.

Brad Marchand
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now