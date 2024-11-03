Brad Marchand News: Two points against Flyers
Marchand scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia.
The third-period tally was Marchand's third goal of the season, and all three have come in the last four games. The 36-year-old winger has been a steady contributor to begin the campaign, collecting nine points in 12 contests including a goal and three assists on the power play.
