Brad Marchand News: Two points against Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Marchand scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia.

The third-period tally was Marchand's third goal of the season, and all three have come in the last four games. The 36-year-old winger has been a steady contributor to begin the campaign, collecting nine points in 12 contests including a goal and three assists on the power play.

