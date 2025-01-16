Fantasy Hockey
Braden Schneider headshot

Braden Schneider News: Collects assist in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Schneider notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Schneider has two helpers over eight outings in January after logging just one assist in December. The 23-year-old defenseman had a brief foray into the top four on the Rangers' blue line between the teams trades that sent out Jacob Trouba and brought in Will Borgen, who has since jumped Schneider on the depth chart. For the season, Schneider is at 11 points, 59 shots on net, 77 hits, 75 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 44 games. His fantasy appeal is limited in a third-pairing role with minimal power-play time.

Braden Schneider
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
