Braden Schneider News: Contributes helper in win

Schneider notched an assist, two shots on goal, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Schneider ended a nine-game slump with the helper. He also saw a season-high 23:37 of ice time due to injuries -- Adam Fox (upper body) and K'Andre Miller (lower body) were forced from the game early. If either of those blueliners, particularly Fox, misses additional time, Schneider would likely be asked to move into the top four. The 23-year-old Schneider has 14 points, 76 shots on net, 103 hits, 109 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 58 appearances this season, so he may have some short-term appeal in fantasy formats that reward non-scoring production.