Braden Schneider News: Earns two assists in loss

Schneider notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Schneider earned his second multi-point effort of the season with helpers on goals by Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko. The 23-year-old Schneider looks to have some job security on the Rangers' third pairing. He's up to seven points, 24 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-12 rating through 14 appearances this season.