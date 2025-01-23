Braden Schneider News: First goal since October

Schneider scored a goal Thursday in a 6-1 win over the Flyers.

It was a bit of fluke, but a goal is a goal. Schneider tied the game 1-1 at 9:00 of the first period when his pass to a Reilly Smith hit Egor Zamula's stick and went in. He snapped a 43-game goal slump. Schneider has a point in each of his last two games, but his fantasy value is limited. He has just 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) and 65 shots in 48 games, but he does offer hits (79) and blocks (84).