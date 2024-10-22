Fantasy Hockey
Braden Schneider News: Logs pair of points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 8:12pm

Schneider scored a goal and had an assist in Tuesdays 7-2 win over Montreal. He also had three shots and one hit.

Schneider's wrister from the faceoff circle went top shelf to give New York a 5-2 lead midway through the second period. He earlier had a hand in Jonny Brodzinski's tally in the first period. Elevated to the second pair in 2024-25, Schneider is averaging nearly four minutes per game more than he received across his first three seasons.

Braden Schneider
New York Rangers
