Braden Schneider News: Logs pair of points in win

Schneider scored a goal and had an assist in Tuesdays 7-2 win over Montreal. He also had three shots and one hit.

Schneider's wrister from the faceoff circle went top shelf to give New York a 5-2 lead midway through the second period. He earlier had a hand in Jonny Brodzinski's tally in the first period. Elevated to the second pair in 2024-25, Schneider is averaging nearly four minutes per game more than he received across his first three seasons.