Braden Schneider News: Nets shortie in loss

Schneider scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Rangers scored a pair of shorthanded goals during the same penalty kill, with Schneider leading the way before Chris Kreider's goal tied the contest at 3-3. This was Schneider's first goal since Jan. 23, and he was limited to one assist in 15 games between tallies. The 23-year-old defenseman is currently handling a top-four role in the absence of Adam Fox (upper body). Schneider has four goals, 15 points, 83 shots on net, 109 hits and 120 blocked shots over 64 appearances.