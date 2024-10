Schneider posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Schneider helped out on a Filip Chytil goal in the second period. The 23-year-old Schneider filled in as a top-four option early in the season, but he has since slipped to the third pairing with Ryan Lindgren back from injury. Schneider is at four points, 16 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-8 rating across nine appearances this season.