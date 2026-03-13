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Braden Schneider News: Produces two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Schneider notched two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Schneider has four helpers and a plus-6 rating over his last five contests. The 24-year-old defenseman is still seeing top-four minutes even with the Rangers' blue line at full strength, though most of his value is in the physical categories. He's put up 15 points, 83 shots on net, 135 hits, 104 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 65 outings this season, which will likely see him fall short of his 21-point output from last year.

Braden Schneider
New York Rangers
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