Braden Schneider News: Produces two assists
Schneider notched two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Schneider has four helpers and a plus-6 rating over his last five contests. The 24-year-old defenseman is still seeing top-four minutes even with the Rangers' blue line at full strength, though most of his value is in the physical categories. He's put up 15 points, 83 shots on net, 135 hits, 104 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 65 outings this season, which will likely see him fall short of his 21-point output from last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Schneider See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Duck Taking Flight101 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 18146 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights162 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, April 2345 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braden Schneider See More