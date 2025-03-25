Braden Schneider News: Records helper Tuesday

Schneider posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Schneider has a helper in each of the last two contests, and he's up to four points over his last nine games. The 23-year-old defenseman's role has shrunk again since Adam Fox returned from an upper-body injury, but Schneider is a lock to be in the lineup down the stretch. He's up to 18 points, 89 shots on net, 128 hits, 132 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 72 appearances. He's one point from matching his 82-game total from the 2023-24 regular season, and two points would give him a new career high.