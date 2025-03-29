Braden Schneider News: Slings assist in win

Schneider logged an assist, three hits, five blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

This was a well-rounded effort for Schneider, highlighted by his primary helper on Artemi Panarin's opening tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Schneider has contributed three helpers over his last four games. Consistency on offense hasn't been a thing for him for much of the campaign, but his year-to-year numbers are pretty even. He matched his career high with 19 points, and he's added 91 shots on net, 132 hits, 137 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 74 appearances. He's got eight games left to set a new personal best.