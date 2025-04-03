Fantasy Hockey
Braden Schneider headshot

Braden Schneider News: Tallies in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Schneider scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Schneider's first-period tally briefly tied the game at 1-1. The defenseman has stepped up with four points, six shots on net, 14 hits and nine blocked shots over his last five contests. That's enough to at least get him on the radar as a streaming option in fantasy. Schneider also secured a career year Wednesday -- his goals (six) and points (20) are both personal bests, and he's added 14 assists, 92 shots on net, 135 hits and 138 blocked shots through 75 appearances.

