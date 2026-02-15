Bradly Nadeau News: Buries two goals in AHL win
Nadeau scored twice in AHL Chicago's 3-2 win over Colorado on Sunday.
Nadeau reached the 20-goal mark on the year with this effort. The 20-year-old forward has slowed down from his sizzling pace in late January but still has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. Nadeau has earned 44 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-24 rating over 36 appearances. Sunday was his 100th AHL game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradly Nadeau See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season135 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition291 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review352 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Go Big Or Go HomeJanuary 27, 2025
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradly Nadeau See More