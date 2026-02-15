Bradly Nadeau headshot

Bradly Nadeau News: Buries two goals in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Nadeau scored twice in AHL Chicago's 3-2 win over Colorado on Sunday.

Nadeau reached the 20-goal mark on the year with this effort. The 20-year-old forward has slowed down from his sizzling pace in late January but still has three goals and three assists over his last six outings. Nadeau has earned 44 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-24 rating over 36 appearances. Sunday was his 100th AHL game.

Bradly Nadeau
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradly Nadeau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradly Nadeau See More
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
135 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition
Author Image
Jon Litterine
291 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
352 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Go Big Or Go Home
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Go Big Or Go Home
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
January 27, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024