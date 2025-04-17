Bradly Nadeau News: Earns first NHL point

Nadeau registered an assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

This was Nadeau's second NHL game, and he earned his first assist on a Tyson Jost tally in the third period. The 19-year-old Nadeau has enjoyed a productive AHL campaign with 56 points over 63 games. After Thursday's regular-season finale for the Hurricanes, expect Nadeau and multiple other recent call-ups to head back to AHL Chicago for the minor-league club's playoff run.