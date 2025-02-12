Bradly Nadeau News: Excelling in AHL

Nadeau has a chance of winning the AHL rookie goal-scoring title after scoring his 17th goal of the campaign Friday.

Nadeau also has 15 assists and 20 PIM through 37 appearances with AHL Chicago in 2024-25. The only rookies ahead of him in goals are Sam Colangelo (18) and Jani Nyman (18). The 19-year-old Nadeau was selected by Carolina with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Although he logged one game with Carolina last season, he hasn't played for the Hurricanes yet in 2024-25. However, he does have considerable offensive upside, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him play a meaningful role for Carolina in a couple of years.