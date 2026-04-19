Bradly Nadeau headshot

Bradly Nadeau News: Logs three points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Nadeau scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Chicago's 5-1 win over Milwaukee.

Nadeau wrapped up the AHL regular season at 27 goals and 56 points across 52 appearances. The forward also had three goals over 12 NHL outings. Nadeau will stay with the Wolves as long as they're in the playoffs, but he could be called up among the Black Aces if the Hurricanes' playoff run outlasts the Wolves' effort.

Bradly Nadeau
Carolina Hurricanes
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