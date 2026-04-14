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Bradly Nadeau News: Puts away goal in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Nadeau scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Nadeau has potted three goals over 11 NHL contests this season over multiple stints with the big club. He's added 12 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-1 rating. Nadeau seems likely to stay in the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders, but he'll be sent back to AHL Chicago before the NHL playoffs begin, as the Wolves will be playing in the postseason.

Bradly Nadeau
Carolina Hurricanes
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