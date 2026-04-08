Bradly Nadeau News: Recalled Wednesday
Nadeau was promoted from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Nadeau has 26 goals and 53 points in 51 AHL outings with Chicago in 2025-26. He also has two goals in eight appearances with Carolina this season.
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