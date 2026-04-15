Bradly Nadeau News: Returned to minors
Nadeau was sent down to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Nadeau will be back with the Wolves, for which he has logged 51 games this season, garnering 26 goals and 27 helpers. Selected by the Canes in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Nadeau has appeared in 12 games for the Canes this season and should be on the short list of potential call-ups during the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradly Nadeau See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 96 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15051 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season194 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Season Ending Edition350 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bradly Nadeau See More