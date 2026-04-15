Bradly Nadeau headshot

Bradly Nadeau News: Returned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Nadeau was sent down to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Nadeau will be back with the Wolves, for which he has logged 51 games this season, garnering 26 goals and 27 helpers. Selected by the Canes in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Nadeau has appeared in 12 games for the Canes this season and should be on the short list of potential call-ups during the playoffs.

Bradly Nadeau
Carolina Hurricanes
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