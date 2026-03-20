Brady Martin News: Tallies twice in OHL win
Martin scored two goals in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 5-1 win over Saginaw on Friday.
Martin missed a couple of months earlier in the season and has had some trouble getting his offense back on track. He has just three goals and one assist over eight outings in March. Despite the late slump, he's at eight goals and 23 points through 23 contests this season. The Nashville prospect will likely compete for a spot in the NHL to begin 2026-27.
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