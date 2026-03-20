Brady Martin headshot

Brady Martin News: Tallies twice in OHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Martin scored two goals in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 5-1 win over Saginaw on Friday.

Martin missed a couple of months earlier in the season and has had some trouble getting his offense back on track. He has just three goals and one assist over eight outings in March. Despite the late slump, he's at eight goals and 23 points through 23 contests this season. The Nashville prospect will likely compete for a spot in the NHL to begin 2026-27.

Brady Martin
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Martin See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
25 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
81 days ago
2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Odds & Expert Picks: Canada vs USA Preview
NHL
2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Odds & Expert Picks: Canada vs USA Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
86 days ago
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great
NHL
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great
Author Image
Michael Finewax
159 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
162 days ago