Brady Martin News: Three assists in Greyhounds' win

Martin registered three assists in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 4-1 win over London in Game 1 on Friday.

Martin posted 24 points over 24 regular-season contests for the Greyhound this year, which was interrupted by a two-month absence. In his junior career, he had six points over 16 playoff outings over the previous two seasons. He's poised to do much better this year, assuming the Greyhounds can make a good run.