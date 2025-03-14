Brady Skjei News: Bags power-play assist in loss

Skjei logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Skjei set up Jakub Vrana's first goal for Nashville at 4:25 of the third period. With three points, including two power-play helpers, over the last four games, Skjei is in a bit of a groove while handling a workhorse role on the first pairing for the Predators. The veteran defenseman is up to 24 points, 124 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 45 hits and a minus-11 rating through 65 contests.