Brady Skjei News: Collects helper Tuesday

Skjei produced an assist, four shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

Skjei has had a slow start to his time with Nashville, picking up a goal and an assist through six contests. The 30-year-old defenseman has maintained a top-four role and still has the second-best scoring potental among the team's blueliners, trailing only Roman Josi. Skjei has added 21 shots on net, seven blocked shots, three hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 21:03 of ice time.