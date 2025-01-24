Brady Skjei News: Distributes three assists

Skjei recorded three assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Two of Skjei's helpers came on the power play. He had been limited to one goal over his previous eight contests. The defenseman's scoring contributions have been limited this season, but he remains firmly in a top-four role and on the second power-play unit. Skjei is at four goals, 13 assists, 95 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 38 hits and a minus-5 rating over 47 appearances.