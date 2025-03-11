Brady Skjei News: Draws power-play helper

Skjei logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Skjei's first helper since Jan. 31, and he has earned a goal and an assist over his last three outings. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 23 points (six on the power play), 121 shots on net, 34 PIM, 66 blocked shots, 45 hits and a minus-10 rating through 64 appearances. Skjei continues to fill in on the top pairing and first power-play unit in the absence of Roman Josi (upper body), who has no clear timeline to return and could be shut down given the Predators' low place in the standings.