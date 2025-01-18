Brady Skjei News: Fills empty cage

Skjei scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Skjei ended a six-game point drought by netting the final goal of this contest. The 30-year-old blueliner remains in a steady top-four role, but he has had trouble getting anything going on offense this season. He's at four goals, 14 points, 91 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 45 appearances. Skjei is on pace to miss the 30-point mark for the first time in four years.