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Brady Skjei News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Skjei scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Skjei has four points over his last four contests, adding a plus-8 rating in that span. The 31-year-old defenseman has had few strong stretches this season despite playing in a top-four role regularly. He's now at two goals, 23 points, 99 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 61 hits and a minus-4 rating over 71 appearances overall.

Brady Skjei
Nashville Predators
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