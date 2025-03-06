Brady Skjei News: Nets goal in win

Skjei scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Skjei scored the go-ahead goal at 3:33 of the second period, snapping his seven-game point drought in the process. While he's been fine defensively this season, Skjei's offense has come in fits and starts. He's at eight goals, 22 points, 119 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 45 hits and a minus-10 rating over 62 appearances. The 30-year-old is likely to continue operating as the Predators' top overall blueliner as long as Roman Josi (upper body) remains on the shelf.