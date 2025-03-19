Brady Skjei News: Nets goal Tuesday

Skjei scored a goal, recorded four hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Skjei mustered all the offense the Predators generated during this game, and while his goal didn't change the outcome of the game, it extended his solid run of play in recent weeks. The 30-year-old blueliner has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last six outings, a span in which he's racked up two goals, two assists, nine shots on goal, five hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.