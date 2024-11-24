Brady Skjei News: Picks up power-play assist

Skjei notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

This was Skjei's second helper in the last three games and his first power-play point since Oct. 25. The 30-year-old defenseman has struggled with consistency on offense to begin his Nashville tenure. He's at two goals, eight points, 43 shots on net, 21 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 21 appearances.