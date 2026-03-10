Brady Skjei News: Posts assist Tuesday
Skjei notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Skjei helped out on Reid Schaefer's game-tying goal in the middle of the second period. The 31-year-old Skjei has two helpers over his last three contests, but he has gone 35 games without a goal. The blueliner is at 19 points, 91 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-9 rating through 64 appearances in a top-four role this season.
