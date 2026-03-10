Brady Skjei headshot

Brady Skjei News: Posts assist Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Skjei notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Skjei helped out on Reid Schaefer's game-tying goal in the middle of the second period. The 31-year-old Skjei has two helpers over his last three contests, but he has gone 35 games without a goal. The blueliner is at 19 points, 91 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-9 rating through 64 appearances in a top-four role this season.

Brady Skjei
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Skjei See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Skjei See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
37 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
49 days ago
NHL Barometer: Marner Showing His Versatility
NHL
NHL Barometer: Marner Showing His Versatility
Author Image
Jan Levine
78 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Coaching Makes the Superstar
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Coaching Makes the Superstar
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
79 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
170 days ago