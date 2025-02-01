Brady Skjei News: Scores, assists Friday

Skjei had a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Sjkei isn't known for his scoring ability, but he's going through a productive stretch. He has two multi-point efforts over his last four appearances and has racked up six points (two goals, four assists) over his last six games. However, he has only 19 points across 50 games all season long, so he shouldn't carry a lot of upside in most formats even when factorning in this productive stretch.