Brady Skjei News: Tallies twice in win

Skjei scored two goals on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Skjei has a trio of multi-point efforts over his last eight games, giving him three goals and four assists in that span. While his consistency is still lacking -- he was minus-5 over his previous three outings before a strong showing Saturday -- Skjei remains in a top-four role. The defenseman has seven goals, 21 points, 107 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 42 hits and a minus-8 rating across 54 appearances.