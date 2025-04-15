Brady Tkachuk Injury: Likely for Thursday
Tkachuk (upper body) is considered likely to play Thursday versus the Hurricanes, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Tkachuk is expected back no later than Game 1 of the Senators' first-round series versus the Maple Leafs. However, it appears Tkachuk is trending toward playing in the regular-season finale to assess his readiness to return to action. His return would be a big boost for the Senators, and any fantasy managers holding out hope of him playing should check back in Thursday to see if he does suit up.
