Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk Injury: Makes precautionary exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Tkachuk (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes for precautionary reasons, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Tkachuk missed the previous eight games due to an upper-body injury. He logged three shots on goal, a hit and a minus-2 rating in 10:37 of ice time Thursday. It's possible the Senators just wanted to get him some game action before the playoffs. His status should be updated prior to Game 1 versus the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
