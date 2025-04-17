Brady Tkachuk Injury: Makes precautionary exit

Tkachuk (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes for precautionary reasons, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Tkachuk missed the previous eight games due to an upper-body injury. He logged three shots on goal, a hit and a minus-2 rating in 10:37 of ice time Thursday. It's possible the Senators just wanted to get him some game action before the playoffs. His status should be updated prior to Game 1 versus the Maple Leafs on Sunday.