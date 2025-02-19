Brady Tkachuk Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Tkachuk, who left Team USA's 2-1 loss to Sweden on Monday due to a lower-body injury, was absent from Wednesday's practice because of an illness, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Team USA coach Mike Sullivan still believes Tkachuk will play Thursday versus Canada. Tkachuk has 21 goals, 44 points, 101 PIM and 188 hits in 56 appearances with Ottawa in 2024-25. If Tkachuk is available Thursday, he might serve on a line with his older brother, Matthew Tkachuk.