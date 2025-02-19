Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Tkachuk, who left Team USA's 2-1 loss to Sweden on Monday due to a lower-body injury, was absent from Wednesday's practice because of an illness, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Team USA coach Mike Sullivan still believes Tkachuk will play Thursday versus Canada. Tkachuk has 21 goals, 44 points, 101 PIM and 188 hits in 56 appearances with Ottawa in 2024-25. If Tkachuk is available Thursday, he might serve on a line with his older brother, Matthew Tkachuk.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now